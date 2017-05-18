Inside Trump’s Bubble
Donald Trump follows only 45 people on Twitter, where he spends quite some time (almost 35K tweets to this date). How does this affect the way he sees and understands the world?
Inside Trump’s Bubble is created by Newsvoice – a news app aiming to break filter bubbles. Read more here.
The World through Trump’s eyes:
I'll be joining @foxandfriends at 8:20 am where you'll get to see a sneak peek of this week's all new #StreetJustice - tune in!
New Orleans takes down Gen. Robert E. Lee statue overnight, the last of 4 Confederate monuments to be removed
"We don't really talk politics around here that much." -Rep. Pelosi dodges question on Dems taking House majority in 2018 | @FoxFriendsFirst
.@DineshDSouza: Main force of opposition to Pres. Trump and GOP isn't from Democratic Party. It's from Hollywood, the media, and academia.
The Sportsperson's Lifetime Community award, presented by @Deloitte, is awarded to Mr @garyplayer! #DSIA
.@DineshDSouza: I hope President Trump is the anti-Obama on his trip abroad and confidently asserts American ideals and interests
The legendary @garyplayer accepts the Sportsperson's Lifetime Community award at the Discovery @SportIndustrySA to a standing ovation #DSIA
"I think it's totally ridiculous." -Pres. Trump shoots down claim that he's done anything worthy of impeachment
Plot thickens. NYTimes: Sweden Drops Investigation of Julian Assange, WikiLeaks Founder https://t.co/39NpRJgtpT.
Look, I found sworn testimony- James Comey-no one asked him to halt investigation. Ever. Where are news orgs? #maga
Bolling: WaPo, NYT Should Be 'Ashamed' of Their Reporting
President Donald Trump is onto something with his criticism of the "fake news" mainstream media, Eric Bolling said on "The Fox News Specialists" today...
insider.foxnews.com
One week after joining @SecPriceMD @GovChrisSununu to discuss opioid addiction, I returned to #NH to address @NHGOP. Great night!
Thanks for visiting New Hampshire @KellyannePolls! Great @NHGOP event! #nhpolitics
FOX NEWS ALERT: President Trump leaves for Saudi Arabia today, making his first international trip since taking office
Austin City Council votes to take legal action against Texas' sanctuary city ban, hoping to stop it from going into effect in September
New Orleans takes down Gen. Robert E. Lee statue overnight, the last of 4 Confederate monuments to be removed
It's that time of year again...#FOXFan weekend is just three weeks away! For tickets, email FoxFanWeekend@foxnews.com @FOXlightMichael
"HUGE MISTAKE": Cincinnati mayor tearfully apologizes after city mistakenly approved 'Tre Day,' which honored a cop killer
FOX NEWS ALERT: Pres. Trump getting ready to make his first international trip as POTUS. What should we expect? | @kevincorke
Off-duty Baltimore officer shot inside his own home; still unclear if the shooting was a targeted attack
Caption this photo! Lawmakers crack jokes over candid pic of U.S. Senators | @CarleyShimkus @FoxFriendsFirst
TIMES SQUARE HORROR: 18-year-old killed in front of her little sister and 22 others injured when car plows into crowd
Historian Victor Davis Hanson: I don't want to be dramatic, but there are signs of a slow-motion coup (via #Tucker)