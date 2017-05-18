Inside Trump’s Bubble

Donald Trump follows only 45 people on Twitter, where he spends quite some time (almost 35K tweets to this date). How does this affect the way he sees and understands the world?

The World through Trump’s eyes:

FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
4m

Austin's city council votes to take legal action against Texas over the state's sanctuary city ban

711Twitter
FOX & friends Retweeted
Jeanine Pirro@JudgeJeanine·
11m

I'll be joining @foxandfriends at 8:20 am where you'll get to see a sneak peek of this week's all new #StreetJustice - tune in!

34125Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
11m

New Orleans takes down Gen. Robert E. Lee statue overnight, the last of 4 Confederate monuments to be removed

1813Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
16m

"[To] those that want to govern through leaking, go to work somewhere else." -@SecretaryPerry

64182Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
21m

Pres. Trump reveals former Sen. Joe Lieberman is one of his top picks to head the FBI

1340Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
26m

"We don't really talk politics around here that much." -Rep. Pelosi dodges question on Dems taking House majority in 2018 | @FoxFriendsFirst

4048Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
31m

.@DineshDSouza: Main force of opposition to Pres. Trump and GOP isn't from Democratic Party. It's from Hollywood, the media, and academia.

108265Twitter
Gary Player Retweeted
Marc Tudhope@marcrosst·
17h

@garyplayer enjoying the @SportIndustrySA #DSIA

721Twitter
Gary Player Retweeted
SportIndustryGroupSA@SportIndustrySA·
16h

The Sportsperson's Lifetime Community award, presented by @Deloitte, is awarded to Mr @garyplayer! #DSIA

1115Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
36m

.@DineshDSouza: I hope President Trump is the anti-Obama on his trip abroad and confidently asserts American ideals and interests

137391Twitter
Gary Player Retweeted
Discovery@Discovery_SA·
16h

The legendary @garyplayer accepts the Sportsperson's Lifetime Community award at the Discovery @SportIndustrySA to a standing ovation #DSIA

1437Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
41m

"I think it's totally ridiculous." -Pres. Trump shoots down claim that he's done anything worthy of impeachment

90291Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
46m

Former VP Biden: I never thought Hillary Clinton was a great candidate

194311Twitter
Kellyanne Conway@KellyannePolls·
48m

One week after joining @SecPriceMD @GovChrisSununu to discuss opioid addiction, I returned to #NH to address @NHGOP. Great night!

One week after joining @SecPriceMD @GovChrisSununu to discuss opioid addiction, I returned to #NH to address @NHGOP. Great night!
Zach Montanaro@ZachMontanaro

Thanks for visiting New Hampshire @KellyannePolls! Great @NHGOP event! #nhpolitics

152771Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
51m

FOX NEWS ALERT: Sweden drops rape case against Julian Assange

118215Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
56m

FOX NEWS ALERT: President Trump leaves for Saudi Arabia today, making his first international trip since taking office

86264Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

Austin City Council votes to take legal action against Texas' sanctuary city ban, hoping to stop it from going into effect in September

4157Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

New Orleans takes down Gen. Robert E. Lee statue overnight, the last of 4 Confederate monuments to be removed

7158Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

It's that time of year again...#FOXFan weekend is just three weeks away! For tickets, email FoxFanWeekend@foxnews.com @FOXlightMichael

1030Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

"HUGE MISTAKE": Cincinnati mayor tearfully apologizes after city mistakenly approved 'Tre Day,' which honored a cop killer

10088Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

FOX NEWS ALERT: Pres. Trump getting ready to make his first international trip as POTUS. What should we expect? | @kevincorke

44171Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
1h

Off-duty Baltimore officer shot inside his own home; still unclear if the shooting was a targeted attack

6546Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

FOX NEWS ALERT: Iranians vote for a new president today; result could affect nuclear deal

5265Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

Caption this photo! Lawmakers crack jokes over candid pic of U.S. Senators | @CarleyShimkus @FoxFriendsFirst

1750Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

Former Senator Joe Lieberman emerges as a front-runner for FBI Director

2271Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

TIMES SQUARE HORROR: 18-year-old killed in front of her little sister and 22 others injured when car plows into crowd

7069Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

FOX NEWS ALERT: Sweden drops sexual assault case against Julian Assange

187315Twitter
FOX & friends@foxandfriends·
2h

Historian Victor Davis Hanson: I don't want to be dramatic, but there are signs of a slow-motion coup (via #Tucker)

256389Twitter
